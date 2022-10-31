WORLD

Brazil’s Lula To Reclaim Presidency After Beating Bolsonaro

Fred Cruz
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates with his wife Rosangela Silva, left, and running mate Geraldo Alckmin, right, after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential run-off to become the country's next president, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

(AP) — Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet hours after the results were in — and congratulations poured in from world leaders — Bolsonaro had yet to publicly concede or react in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

 

