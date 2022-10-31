Brazil’s Lula To Reclaim Presidency After Beating Bolsonaro

(AP) — Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet hours after the results were in — and congratulations poured in from world leaders — Bolsonaro had yet to publicly concede or react in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.