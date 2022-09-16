Breaches Of Voting Machine Data Raise Worries For Midterms

FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation Center on Nov. 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. The list of security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations ongoing in at least three states, Colorado, Georgia and Michigan. Security experts say the breaches by themselves have not necessarily increased threats to the November elections, but say they increase the possibility that rogue election workers could access election equipment to launch attacks. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(AP) — The revelation earlier this week that federal prosecutors are involved in investigations of suspected voting system breaches across the U.S. is fueling questions about the security of voting machines just two months before the midterm elections.

Security breaches at election offices in Colorado, Georgia and Michigan have been sometimes aided by local officials who allowed unauthorized access to people who copied software and hard drive data, and in several cases shared it publicly.

Security experts say the breaches by themselves have not necessarily increased threats to the November elections, but say they increase the possibility that rogue election workers could access election equipment to launch attacks.