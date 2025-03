President Trump’s 25-percent tariff on aluminum is rocking the beer industry, which has increasingly moved from bottles to cans. Finding a domestic supplier, they say, is impossible.

Caroline Wallace with the Texas Craft Brewers Guild says that, when there were similar tariffs in 2018, prices did rise. And it hit the smaller breweries the hardest. They can’t buy in bulk to cut down on costs, she says. Two-thirds of all craft beer now comes packaged in aluminum cans.