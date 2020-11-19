WORLD

Brexit Trade Talks Suspended Because Of COVID-19 Case

(AP) – The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his U.K. counterpart David Frost “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.” He added that talks among lower-ranking officials level would continue.  Any long suspension of talks will make it even tougher for the negotiator to clinch a deal ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline.

 

