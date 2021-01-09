‘Brian Did His Job’: Family Remembers Fallen Capitol Officer

(AP) — From his early days growing up in a New Jersey hamlet, Brian Sicknick wanted to be a police officer. He enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. Joining the Guard was his means to joining law enforcement. He would join the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008, where he served until his death Thursday after being attacked as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the U.S. Capitol. The mayor of the town where he grew up says Sicknick’s brother told him, “Brian did his job.”