File photo: Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, Mass., stands during his arraignment in Quincy District Court, in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

A Boston man is being arraigned on murder charges related to the disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe. Prosecutors announced the charges yesterday against Brian Walshe.

Appearing Wednesday in court, he stood silently and looked at the prosecutor as she laid out the details of what led to the charges being filed. He was taken into custody just days after his wife was last seen on New Year’s Day for misleading police looking into her disappearance.