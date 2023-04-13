TEXAS

Bridge Investment Program Funds Go To Texas Project

The State of Texas is getting a federal grant to replace a bridge that is near several key water ports. The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving the state 14-million-dollars for the project to replace the U.S. Highway 59 bridge over the San Antonio River.

The transportation department says the bridge may have had to close for 9 months without this grant, impacting more than 42-hundred people that drive over it each day.

The grant is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Bridge Investment Program, which aims to give more than twelve-billion dollars toward bridge projects in the U.S over five years.

