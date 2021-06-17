Brief, Global Internet Outages Blamed On Software Bug

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, flags are raised outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it was hit by technical problems Thursday as a wave of brief internet outages appeared to hit dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

(AP) — A software bug at a major network provider briefly knocked offline dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe during peak Asian business hours.

Akamai, which runs one of the internet’s main content-delivery systems, said the outage was not caused by a cyberattack or a system update but rather a configuration error in traffic routing on a service that protects customers against denial-of-service attacks. Most outages appeared to end after an hour or so.

Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or other mischief. But they have underscored how vital a small number of behind-the-scenes companies are to running the internet.