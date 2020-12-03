Britain 5th Nation To Reach 60,000 Virus Deaths

(AP)–Britain is the fifth country to officially record more than 60,000 coronavirus-related deaths. That news comes just three weeks after reaching 50,000 deaths.

The British government reported another 414 deaths, taking the confirmed total to 60,113. The U.K, which has the highest virus-related death toll in Europe, joins the United States (274,000) Brazil (174,000), India (138,000) and Mexico (107,000), according to Johns Hopkins University.

However, health officials think the actual death toll is much higher because of the time-limited way Britain counts deaths. England lifted its lockdown Wednesday amid evidence that new cases are falling. However, restrictions remain in most parts of the country, along with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.