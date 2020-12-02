Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days

LONDON (AP) – Britain has become the first country in the world to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine and could be dispensing shots within days.

It’s a historic step toward eventually ending the scourge that has killed more than 1.4 million people around the globe. In giving the go-ahead for emergency use of the vaccine developed by drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, Britain vaulted past the United States by at least a week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not scheduled to consider the vaccine until Dec. 10.