Britain Pledges To Defend Sweden If It’s Attacked

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, is welcomed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

(AP) — Britain has signed a security assurance with Sweden which like its neighbor Finland is pondering whether to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pledging to “bolster military ties” in the event of a crisis and support both countries should they come under attack.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the deal is to “fortify northern Europe’s defenses, in the face of renewed threats,” and “is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations.” He is expected to sign a similar text later Wednesday in Finland.

The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if the Swedes and Finns decide to join NATO.