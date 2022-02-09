British Envoy In Moscow To Try To Ease Ukraine Crisis

Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 as they prepare for the regiment's movement to Romania loading of Stryker combat vehicles for their deployment to support NATO allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Article V. The soldiers will deploy to Romania in the coming days from their post in Vilseck and will augment the more than 900 U.S. service members already in Romania. This Stryker Squadron represents a combined arms unit of lightly armored, medium-weight wheeled combat vehicles. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

(AP) — Britain’s top diplomat has arrived in Moscow to try to defuse tensions raised by Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warns that an invasion would mean “massive consequences for all involved.” Truss said Britain was strongly encouraging Russia to “engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy,”

Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and has launched military maneuvers in the region, but says it has no plans to invade its neighbor. It wants guarantees from the West that NATO not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that the alliance halt weapon deployments there, and that it roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. The U.S. and NATO flatly reject these demands.