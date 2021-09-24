British Police Arrest Man Over Killing Of London Teacher

A mother and son walk past floral tributes for murdered 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke in south-east London, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Nessa’s killing has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets, and a vigil is due to be held in her memory on Friday. Late Thursday police said they had arrested a man in a nearby area of London on suspicion of murder. He has not been charged, and his name was not released. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

(AP) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of killing of a primary school teacher found dead in a London park. Sabina Nessa, who was 28, was found dead in London’s Kidbrooke area on Sept. 17.

Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a pub. Nessa’s killing has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets. A vigil in her memory is planned for later Friday.

Police said Thursday night they had arrested a man in a nearby area of London on suspicion of murder. He has not been charged, and his name was not released.