British Regulator 1st To OK Moderna’s Updated COVID Booster

FILE - A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., on July 19, 2022. British health authorities have authorized an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.

In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency says it has given the green light to Moderna’s combination “bivalent” vaccine, which will be used as an adult booster shot. Such an approach is used with flu shots, which are adjusted each year depending on the variants that are circulating and can protect against four influenza strains.