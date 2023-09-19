Bronx Daycare Owner/Tenant Facing Federal Charges

Federal prosecutors are announcing new charges after the tragic death of a one-year-old boy at a Bronx daycare after he was exposed to deadly fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says the daycare owner and her tenant are now being charged with a host of narcotics charges, and they’re still looking for the daycare owner’s husband.

Officials said while four children were suffering from the effects of fentanyl poisoning, the daycare owner’s husband left with two full shopping bags in an effort to cover up what happened.

Officials also found about one kilogram of fentanyl right on top of children’s play mats in the closet.