Brosseau Homer Off Chapman Lifts Rays Over Yanks, Into ALCS

Tampa Bay Rays' Michael Brosseau (43) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball team's AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) — Mike Brosseau homered off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in the decisive Game 5 to reach the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 seasons. The first career postseason homer for the 26-year-old utilityman came after a 10-pitch at-bat against the Yankees’ vaunted, hard-throwing closer, who entered the game in the seventh inning. Brosseau drove a 100 mph fastball into the left field seats at Petco Park for just the third hit for the Rays.

 

