Brosseau Homer Off Chapman Lifts Rays Over Yanks, Into ALCS

(AP) — Mike Brosseau homered off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in the decisive Game 5 to reach the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 seasons. The first career postseason homer for the 26-year-old utilityman came after a 10-pitch at-bat against the Yankees’ vaunted, hard-throwing closer, who entered the game in the seventh inning. Brosseau drove a 100 mph fastball into the left field seats at Petco Park for just the third hit for the Rays.