Brother Of Former Afghan VP Shot Dead By Taliban

A family member says the Taliban have shot dead the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, and his driver in northern Panjshir province. Shuresh Saleh said Saturday his uncle Rohullah Azizi was going somewhere in a car Thursday when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint. “As we hear at the moment Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint.” he said. A message left with a Taliban spokesman Saturday was not immediately returned. Shuresh Saleh said it was unclear where his uncle was headed when the Taliban caught him. He said phones were not working in the area.