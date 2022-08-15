Brother Of Former NFL Star Talib Surrenders After TX Shooting

The brother of a former NFL star is turning himself in after a shooting at a youth football game in North Texas that left a coach dead. Officials in Lancaster say Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib, surrendered Monday.

Police say an argument broke out between the coaching staff and officiating crew when a gun was discharged, striking Coach Mike Hickmon, the lone victim on Saturday. Salik Talib is the suspected gunman. Both Talib brothers are coaches on a North Dallas youth team.