Brothers Charged With Money Laundering In Hidalgo

Two South Texas brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly laundering foreign money through their used clothing business.

Sergio and Francisco Perez were charged with money laundering on Wednesday. Homeland Security Investigations began looking into the case in 2022 after more than 230-thousand dollars in cash was found in a stopped vehicle.

Investigators say the brothers laundered more than two-million dollars through Leo’s Clothing, a business in Hidalgo. The brothers made their first appearance in U.S. District Court in McAllen Thursday.