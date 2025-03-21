LOCALTEXAS

Brothers Charged With Money Laundering In Hidalgo

jsalinasBy 43 views
0

Two South Texas brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly laundering foreign money through their used clothing business.

Sergio and Francisco Perez were charged with money laundering on Wednesday. Homeland Security Investigations began looking into the case in 2022 after more than 230-thousand dollars in cash was found in a stopped vehicle.

Investigators say the brothers laundered more than two-million dollars through Leo’s Clothing, a business in Hidalgo. The brothers made their first appearance in U.S. District Court in McAllen Thursday.

Hidalgo County To Suspend Courthouse Activities Next Week

Previous article

San Benito Police Ask For Help Locating Shooting Suspect

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL