Brownsville Area Murder Suspect Turns Himself In–17 Years After The Crime

A Cameron County murder suspect is behind bars – 17 years after the crime. Fabian Alejandro Gutierrez-Hernandez walked across the Gateway International Bridge Sunday and surrendered to sheriff’s officials. He’d been sought since 2009 when he was indicted for the shooting death of another man in September 2004.

Killed was Tomas Hernandez Zapata whose body was found lying in the 500 block of Houston Road in an unincorporated area of Brownsville.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Brownsville Herald states Gutierrez-Hernandez told authorities he wanted to turn himself in to take care of a matter he’d been involved in years ago.