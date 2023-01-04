Brownsville Auto Theft Task Force Busts High Tech Theft Operation

Brownsville police have arrested three more men amid a rash of high-tech auto thefts. The arrests followed ongoing surveillance conducted by the police department’s Auto Theft Task Force.

Investigators had spotted a suspect vehicle and watched as the driver parked next to a target vehicle. Using high-tech devices, the thief was able to hack the vehicle’s computer system, reprogram it, then turn the vehicle on with a key that had been coded to the new computer program.

The investigation led to three men taken into custody on charges of theft and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. It’s not clear if the suspects are local residents or from outside the Valley.

The arrests come two months after Brownsville police arrested three other men who they say were part of a highly-sophisticated vehicle theft ring.