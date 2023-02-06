Brownsville Bicyclist Hit By Car Succumbs To Injuries

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man has died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car this past weekend.

The victim, 71-year-old Juan Lozano, was riding a vendor-style bicycle and pedaling north on Central Boulevard Saturday night. Brownsville police say as Lozano was approaching Stovall Road he veered into a traffic lane and a vehicle struck him from behind. Lozano was rushed to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville where he later died.

No charges have been filed against the vehicle driver although police continue to review video from surrounding surveillance cameras.