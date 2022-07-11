Brownsville Boy Run Over By Apparent Drunk Driver On South Padre Island

An apparent drunken driving accident on South Padre Island has claimed the life of a 6-year-old Brownsville boy. It happened a little after 5 Sunday afternoon about a half-mile north of Beach Access Number 5.

Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora says the boy was playing near the water when he was run over by a vehicle that was backing up. The 6-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Hector Martinez, was arrested and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.