Brownsville Bus Stop Relocated After Migrants Run Over

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

They’ve moved the bus stop in Brownsville where a reckless driver plowed through a group of migrants waiting there – killing eight and seriously injuring 10 others back in May.

A bus stop sign that was on Minnesota Avenue across from the Ozanam shelter now stands just north of there, at the intersection of Minnesota and Houston Road.

It was the Sunday morning of May 7th when the driver of a Range Rover sped through a red light, jumped a curb, and ran into the migrants. 34-year-old George Alvarez is charged with 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault.