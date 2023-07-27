LOCAL

Brownsville Bus Stop Relocated After Migrants Run Over

jsalinasBy 154 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

They’ve moved the bus stop in Brownsville where a reckless driver plowed through a group of migrants waiting there – killing eight and seriously injuring 10 others back in May.

A bus stop sign that was on Minnesota Avenue across from the Ozanam shelter now stands just north of there, at the intersection of Minnesota and Houston Road.

It was the Sunday morning of May 7th when the driver of a Range Rover sped through a red light, jumped a curb, and ran into the migrants. 34-year-old George Alvarez is charged with 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

DeSantis Suggests Could Pick RFK Jr. To Head FDA, CDC

Previous article

Central Texas Man Killed In Crash Fleeing Alton Police

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL