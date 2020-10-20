Brownsville Charter School Instructor Charged With Sexually Abusing Underage Student

A Lower Valley charter school instructor remains in jail after being arrested amid accusations he preyed on and sexually abused an 11-year-old student. 32-year-old Deira Allan Glover of Harlingen was arrested Tuesday and booked on four felony charges including aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Glover, the athletic director at the Jubilee Academy in Brownsville, came under investigation about a week ago after the 11-year-old girl’s mother found sexually explicit messages on her cellphone.

Police in the city of Combes, with the help of local and federal investigators, were able to trace the Instagram messages to an account run by Glover. A spokeswoman for Jubilee Academies says Glover was fired immediately after learning of his arrest.