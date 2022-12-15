LOCAL

Brownsville City Commission Approves Contract with Police

jsalinasBy
Brownsville City Commissioners have ratified a collective bargaining agreement with its police department that covers officers who are currently employed as well as retired.

The contract covers a four-year period. It includes a market rate adjustment of 14 percent to base pay that’s spread out over the next four years. It also features an increase in term life insurance policies for actively employed officers.

Mayor Trey Mendez says the contract reflects Brownsville’s commitment to hiring and keeping high-quality officers.

