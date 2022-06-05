Brownsville City Manager Bernal Leaving For Colorado

Brownsville is having to search for a new city manager. Noel Bernal is leaving after 3-1/2 years as Brownsville’s top administrator to be the county manager of Adams County Colorado. Adams County includes northeast Denver and the suburb of Aurora.

Bernal leaves Brownsville with the title of the 2022 Administrator of the Year as named by the Texas City Management Association.

The Brownsville City Commission meets Tuesday and could name an interim city manager as well as approve the start of a nationwide search for a permanent successor.