Brownsville Civil Rights Attorney To Head Statewide Civil Rights Organization

A Brownsville civil rights attorney has been named the new president of the Texas Civil Rights Project. The Austin-based nonprofit has announced Rochelle Garza as its new leader.

Garza is a managing partner of the Garza and Garza law firm and a former ACLU staff attorney. She is coming off a campaign as the Democratic nominee for Texas attorney general which she lost to incumbent Ken Paxton.

In a statement, Garza said civil rights and basic freedoms continue to be under assault in Texas and she looks forward to holding the powerful accountable.