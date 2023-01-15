Brownsville Commission To Consider City Charter Changes

The Brownsville City Commission this week will consider asking voters to approve changing the city charter regarding how commissioners can appoint and remove members of city boards.

The commission is considering several amendments to the city charter. They include allowing the commission to remove a board member by a super majority vote for violations of their fiduciary duty. It currently takes a unanimous vote to remove a board member.

Another amendment would increase the amount the mayor and city commissioners are paid for their service. The amount of the compensation increase hasn’t yet been decided.

The commission will meet Tuesday and take comments from the public on the proposed changes. If ultimately approved, the amendments will be on the May 6th city election ballot.