Brownsville Congressman Gonzalez Co-Signs Bill To Boost Local Shrimpers

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has signed onto legislation that aims to help local shrimpers compete with the deluge of foreign shrimp that’s overwhelming the U.S. market. The bipartisan bill would deter international financial institutions from financing foreign shrimping operations with U.S. dollars.

Gonzalez says foreign farm-raised shrimp, subsidized by the U.S., is being dumped onto the U.S. market, driving shrimp prices down to levels that make it unaffordable for Gulf of Mexico shrimpers to operate.

Gonzalez is co-sponsoring the legislation with Republican Houston-area Congressman Troy Nehls and representatives from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is continuing to investigate the operations of foreign shrimpers amid accusations of engaging in illegal production and trade practices.