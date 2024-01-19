Brownsville Considering New Agency To Expand Economic Development

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Brownsville is moving toward creating a new economic development entity that would allow it to fund projects not just within the city but in the surrounding areas outside its city limits. It’s called a municipal development district.

The proposed MDD would be forged out of the dissolution of two other entities – the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation and the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation.

City Manager Helen Ramirez tells 710 KURV that an MDD could bring new companies into areas around SpaceX and the Port of Brownsville, and begin to collect those new sales taxes.

In addition to new businesses, an MDD allows funds to be used for quality of life projects such as parks, sports facilities, and museums. The MDD would have to be approved by voters, and city commissioners have given preliminary approval to an ordinance calling for a special election May 4th.