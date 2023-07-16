Brownsville Cop Arrested, Accused Of Stalking, Assaulting Girlfriend

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville police officer is under arrest and on administrative leave after an investigation into domestic violence accusations.

Reynaldo Rios Jr. was arrested on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, and stalking. Investigators say Rios’ girlfriend last week told police about two recent incidents in which Rios had slapped her and also threatened her with a gun.

Rios was placed on administrative leave without pay the next day, and on Friday he was arrested and arraigned on the criminal charges.