LOCALTRENDING

Brownsville Cop Arrested, Accused Of Stalking, Assaulting Girlfriend

jsalinasBy 239 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville police officer is under arrest and on administrative leave after an investigation into domestic violence accusations.

Reynaldo Rios Jr. was arrested on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, and stalking. Investigators say Rios’ girlfriend last week told police about two recent incidents in which Rios had slapped her and also threatened her with a gun.

Rios was placed on administrative leave without pay the next day, and on Friday he was arrested and arraigned on the criminal charges.

Starr County Judge Fined For Campaign Violations

Previous article

Suspected Georgia Shooter Dead Following Manhunt

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL