Brownsville Couple Arrested After Shooting, Crash

A Brownsville couple is facing charges after allegedly shooting at another vehicle and then crashing their car.

The Brownsville Police Department arrested Mateo Galvan and Elizabeth Benavidez Tuesday after the crash in the 21-hundred block of East Price Road. The victims told police that Galvan displayed the gun and then shot at their vehicle as they were driving down Frontage Road.

Galvan faces charges including aggravated assault and deadly conduct, while Benavidez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.