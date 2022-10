A Brownsville couple have been charged with murder in the death of the woman’s autistic nephew. The 15-year-old was found unresponsive early Monday morning in a home on the 300 block of Center Drive in southwest Brownsville.

Police investigators say there were signs of foul play, and the boy’s aunt, 27-year-old Julie Brewington, and her common-law husband, 25-year-old Noe Garza, were arrested for murder. Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the teenager died.