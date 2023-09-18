Brownsville Declares Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville has joined McAllen, Mission, and some Valley water districts in implementing mandatory water restrictions.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has moved into Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan, citing the falling water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs.

The Stage 2 water conservation plan requires home and business owners to limit lawn and vehicle washing to two days a week. Which days you’re allowed to water depends on the last digit of your address. The plan also prohibits all nonessential watering.

You can view all of the restrictions and requirements on the BPUB webpage.