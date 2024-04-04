Brownsville Diocese Removes McAllen Monsignor Following Sexual Misconduct Report

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is acknowledging a sexual misconduct allegation has been made against a priest in McAllen.

The Diocese has issued a statement confirming a police report has been filed against Monsignor Gustavo Barrera, who served as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows parish in McAllen. The statement says the accusing person met with the Diocese victim’s assistance coordinator about the alleged sexual misconduct that occurred about 35 years ago.

The individual declined to report it to police, but per Diocese policy, the victim’s assistance coordinator filed a police report. Barrera was removed from his duties March 15th after the Diocese received the coordinator’s report. Barrera submitted his resignation a week later.