Brownsville Double Murder Investigation Underway

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An active homicide investigation is ongoing after two men were shot dead in Brownsville this past weekend.

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies had responded Saturday to calls about shots fired at a home in the 6800 block of Greystone Drive in east-central Brownsville. They found two men dead from multiple gunshot wounds, and were able to talk with people still at the scene, but have yet to make any arrests.

Killed were 26-year-old Eduardo Sebastian Alamillo Martinez and 24-year-old Jose Santiago Sanchez, both from Hidalgo County. What sparked the deadly gun violence is not yet known.