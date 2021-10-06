Brownsville Drops Coronavirus Threat Level, But Continues To Urge Vigilance

A recent and steady decline in new coronavirus cases has prompted the city of Brownsville to lower its coronavirus threat level.

City health officials moved the threat matrix needle from level 3 to level 2 – from a significant threat to a moderate threat. The move comes two months after the city had raised the threat to level 3 with officials citing the rapid spread of the super-infectious Delta variant.

But health officials are saying moving the level back down is not a signal to lower your guard. They are urging every person who has not gotten a vaccine to do so, adding vaccine hesitancy is delaying the return to pre-pandemic life without masks.