Brownsville Economic Development Arm Gets Grant To Spark Local Entrepreneurs

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Budding entrepreneurs in Brownsville are getting a financial shot in the arm. The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation has secured a $1.2 million federal grant for its StartUp Texas program – a seed and accelerator program that helps ease challenges local entrepreneurs may have in accessing startup capital.

The CEO of the BCIC, Cori Pena, says the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will broaden the scope of the StartUp Texas program, and increase its ability to offer training and technical support needed for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. The grant funding was announced by District 34 Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.