Brownsville Elects John Cowen As New Mayor

The new mayor of Brownsville will be At-Large A Commissioner John Cowen. Cowen grabbed 56 percent of the vote Saturday in defeating three other candidates to succeed Trey Mendez who did not run for a second term.

Cowen, a business group owner who also chairs the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, says he will work to keep Brownsville on a path of economic growth, to reduce the poverty rate, restore trust in the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, and ensure the implementation of the master plan to expand and enhance Gladys Porter Zoo.

There will be a runoff to determine who will fill Cowen’s At-Large A seat on the city commission. Tino Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba will go head-to-head for another couple of weeks. Villarreal ended election night Saturday with 43 percent of the vote. Ruvalcaba finished with 41 percent.

In the District 2 commission race to succeed Jessica Tetreau, Linda Macias took 53 percent of the vote to defeat two other candidates. And in District 1, first-term Commissioner Nurith Galonsky Pizana was beaten in a close race by Bryan Martinez who garnered 52 percent of the vote.