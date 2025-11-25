An employee of Brownsville’s U.S. Attorney’s Office is facing charges for an alleged act of terrorism. Investigators say Karen Olvera De Leon provided the identity of a federal agent to viewers watching a live stream of a June 9th enforcement operation in Cameron County. Another viewer reportedly made a death threat during the live stream, resulting in the terrorism charge against Olvera De Leon. She was also charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence during her Thursday arraignment. She was released after posting a 20-thousand-dollar bond.