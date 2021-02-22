Brownsville helps out Port Isabel with drinking water. The Brownsville Public Utilities Board sent a tanker truck full of drinking water to Port Isabel on Saturday. Port Isabel is still under a boil water notice since last week’s winter storm knocked out the power affecting water tower pumps. The BPUB water truck is parked at the Port Isabel High School where community members can fill up jugs of fresh water. The BPUB’s water system remained intact and up and running throughout last week’s storm ordeal.