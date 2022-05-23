Brownsville Hoping To Transition Gas-Powered Metro Buses To Electric

The city of Brownsville is moving to transition its transit bus fleet from gas-powered to electric.

The City Commission has authorized an application be submitted to a federal competitive grant program for assistance in purchasing electric buses for the Brownsville Metro service. The application would be for $11.1 million. Under the Federal Transit Administration grant program, the government would pay $9.5 million of that with the city’s share coming to $1.6 million.

The grant money would be used to replace 10 gas-powered buses with electric buses, and for chargers at the main bus bay at the city’s Multimodal Transportation Terminal.