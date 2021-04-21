Brownsville ISD Announces Its Share Of Musk Foundation Disbursement

The Brownsville ISD is announcing the largest financial award yet from the Elon Musk Foundation. The school district says it has received a donation of $2.4 million.

Superintendent Rene Gutierrez says the district is currently working to expand several Career and Technical Education programs and how the new funds will assist that effort will be announced in a couple of weeks.

The Brownsville ISD is the latest school district in Cameron County to disclose the Musk Foundation donation, along with the Harlingen CISD, the Los Fresnos CISD, the Point Isabel ISD, and Idea Public Schools.

The monies are part of a total of $20 million SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pledged to Cameron County school districts late last month.