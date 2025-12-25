A Brownsville ISD employee is facing charges after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday.

Police officers were called to the 55-hundred block of Rawhide Drive just after 6:30 a.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance. A woman reportedly told dispatchers that Gerardo Enrique Garcia fired a gun at her and her daughter as they left the scene to drive to the hospital. Officers then shot and wounded Garcia after he allegedly fired shots at them.

Garcia is expected to recover and will face multiple charges, including aggravated assault against a police officer. The Texas Rangers will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.