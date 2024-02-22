Brownsville ISD Names Lone Finalist For Superintendent

(Brownsville, TX) — The Brownsville school district is close to hiring a new superintendent. The Brownsville school board named Jesus Chavez as their pick for the position on Tuesday. Chavez has served as the interim superintendent in the district since November and was originally thought to be ineligible for the position. But school board members reconsidered that stance after district staffers expressed their wish for Chavez to continue in the role. The board will now negotiate the new superintendent’s contract before finalizing his hire.