Brownsville Jail Inmate Died Of Drug Overdose

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An autopsy has determined that a drug overdose was what killed a man found unresponsive in a Brownsville police jail cell last November. The Cameron County Medical Examiner’s Office says 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez died of acute cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Hernandez had been jailed for public intoxication the mid-morning of November 28th. He was found unresponsive in his cell early the next morning. Brownsville police say Hernandez had hidden the drugs on his body in a way that officers who searched him during the booking process couldn’t find them.

