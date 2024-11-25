Brownsville Judge Tosses Lawsuit Claiming Space-X Environmental Violations At Boca Chica Launch Site

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A local environmental group that claims SpaceX rocket launches are damaging wildlife wetlands around Boca Chica Beach has seen its lawsuit against the giant aeronautics company thrown out.

Brownsville federal judge Rolando Olvera has dismissed the lawsuit brought by Save RGV saying federal and state agency reviews have found no evidence of appreciable harm to the surrounding environment. The lawsuit targeted the launchpad fire suppression system. It claimed SpaceX failed to obtain a permit to operate the system which discharges untreated industrial wastewater during Starship rocket launches.

In his ruling, Olvera noted that while the system has not yet been permitted, the state’s environmental regulatory agency has okayed its use pending approval of a SpaceX permit application.