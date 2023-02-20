LOCAL

Brownsville Lawmakers Request State Participation In Proposed Riverfront Project

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Efforts to move forward a proposed downtown Brownsville riverfront development could be getting some financial help from the state. The Brownsville Herald reports legislation has been filed in the Senate and House that would bring the state in as a participant in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which was created by Cameron County last summer.

The TIRZ is an incentivizing financing tool used to move expensive projects forward. In this case, it’s the Via Americas project – a proposed retail, entertainment, and cultural development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront between the B&M and Gateway International bridges.

The TIRZ would finance extensive infrastructure improvements necessary for the project. The two bills, which are identical, have been filed by Morgan LaMantia in the Senate and Erin Gamez in the House.

