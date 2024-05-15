Brownsville Library Shooting Suspect Had Been Subject Of Previous Mental Health Calls

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville police say the man arrested for shooting and killing another man inside the Brownsville Public Library had a history of mental problems.

Department spokeswoman Abril Luna says police had previously responded to calls regarding the mental health of 33-year-old Humberto Paz. ValleyCentral.com reports that on the day of the shooting, Paz had posted on social media conspiracy theories related to the federal government. The news outlet also quotes witnesses as saying that just before the shooting, Paz was being loud inside the library and that the victim had asked him to be quiet. Killed was 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi.

Paz was still there when Brownsville police stormed in and arrested him without incident. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault and remains jailed on bonds totaling more than $3 million.